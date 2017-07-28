Need Advice? The 'Ask Code Switch' Column Is Coming Soon

When social interactions become racially charged, sometimes even the most woke among us are prone to faux pas. What do you do when your dad pretends not to speak English whenever your gringo boyfriend comes around? Why does your coworker scowl at you every time you drink Fanta? Should you automatically cut off contact with someone who doesn't like hip hop, or is there a way to compromise? What can you demand of the friend who brings you to a baby shower, knowing full well you'll be the only one in the room?

That's where Code Switch's new advice column comes in. We'll tackle your trickiest questions about how to navigate the world of race relations in 2017. Tell us who you are, where you're from, and what your situation is. Each week, we'll answer our favorite question on the blog, using our combined knowledge of history, sociology, pop culture and couth.

But be forewarned! We are not here to "OK" anything you have or haven't done. We will not answer questions that boil down to any version of, "Is this racist?" We're interested in exploring the complex situations that arise from living in a multiracial society. We can't give you permission to ask to touch Janice's hair.

Fill out this form, or write to us at codeswitch@npr.org, with the subject line "Code Switch Advice." (Note: Inquiries that get published may be edited down for length and clarity.)

