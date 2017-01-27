New Democratic Report Presents Detailed Economic Data on All 50 States and D.C.

WASHINGTON – Senator Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Ranking Member of the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee (JEC), today announced the release of the latest State Economic Snapshots, a report by the Democratic staff of the JEC that aggregates statistics on jobs, unemployment and earnings in all 50 states and the District of Columbia for 2016. The report provides evidence of the economy’s continued growth during the last year of the Obama administration.

The study finds that in 2016, average hourly earnings adjusted for inflation increased in 29 states and D.C., and 41 states and D.C. added private-sector jobs.

The report also examines economic data for December and finds that the unemployment rate dropped in 32 states and D.C. in the month, and 27 states and D.C. added private-sector jobs.

“The last year of the Obama administration highlights the steady progress our economy made in many states across the country, but there’s still work to be done,” Sen. Heinrich said. “Now is not the time to go back to the destabilizing policies that crashed the economy to begin with, as many of Trump’s economic ideas would do. State-by-state, we can grow our economy by focusing on infrastructure projects, encouraging entrepreneurship and investing in our children.”

The report allows for state-by-state comparisons across a variety of economic statistics. For example, in 2016, 41 states and the District of Columbia gained private-sector jobs, with California (270,600), Florida (237,300), Texas (172,600), New York (110,400) and Georgia (90,500) recording the largest increases. The largest percentage gains in private-sector employment during this period were in Oregon (3.4 percent), Florida (3.3 percent), Utah, Washington and Nevada (3.2 percent each).

Click here to download the full report. To compare historic performances by states, see previous reports here.