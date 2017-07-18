New Desert Harmony Singers Plan Las Cruces Concert

The New Desert Harmony Singers have scheduled their 2017 summer concert: “Let The Sunshine In!” presented by The Las Cruces Bulletin. The concert will be at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 12th at the NMSU Atkinson Recital Hall. Please reserve the date now on your calendar.

The concert will consist of songs that celebrate Life, Love, Friendship, and Happiness. There will be songs from seven of the last eight decades in most of the main musical genres NDHS regularly performs. Pop, Rock, Broadway/Motion Pictures, Swing/Jazz, and Gospel styles will all be represented.

Many of the songs in the show were chart toppers when they were first released. Several of them also won, or were nominated for, Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, or Grammy Awards.

Some of the most popular songs include: “I’ve Got The Music In Me,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You,” “The Glory Of Love,” “Unforgettable,” “Put A Little Love In Your Heart,” “Love Potion Number 9,” “You’ve Got A Friend In Me,” “Isn’t It Romantic,” “Can’t Help Falling In Love,” and “What A Wonderful World.”

As usual, the selection of music being performed by The New Desert Harmony Singers and the style in which they perform is unlike any other vocal group in the region. Top that off with some choreography by the Las Cruces Golden Divas dance group and you have a unique musical experience suitable for all ages.

Tickets are $10 and are available from any NDHS member, at Hubbard's Music-N-More, White's Music Box, St. Paul's Methodist Church, or at the door the night of the performance. All seats are general admission.

NDHS membership is open to those who can sing in tune, do a few simple dance moves now and then, and have fun doing it. NDHS sings all genres of popular music. Rehearsals are Tuesdays, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Griggs & Alameda in Las Cruces. For more information, call Don Harlow, at 575-373-1816 or email to NDHSingers@gmail.com.