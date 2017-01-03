New Details Emerge In Apparent Arson And Las Cruces-Area Child Abduction

A nationwide warrant for the arrest of 23-year-old Sergio Guadalupe Jacquez is still active, as Doña Ana County Sheriff’s detectives continue to search for answers in the abduction and subsequent return of two-year-old Ethan Jacquez.

According to Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch Authority, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Powell in La Mesa at 1:06 p.m. Monday. The call initially came in as a structure fire and a crash involving two vehicles.

The first deputy arrived at the scene at 1:21 p.m. and found a double-wide mobile home fully engulfed. The deputy also learns there had been an altercation between Jacquez and 59-year-old Carlos Jurado, who lived at the residence with his wife.

Detectives assigned to the case later learned that Jurado had instructions from Ethan’s mother – his daughter – to not allow her son to leave with his father. According to Jurado, this angered Jacquez, who allegedly hit Jurado in the face at least once before retrieving a container of gasoline from his vehicle. According to Jurado, Jacquez poured the gasoline on him and then poured it on the south entrance of the mobile home. Jacquez allegedly ignited the gasoline that was poured on the house.

Jurado told detectives he was able to leave in Jacquez’s vehicle, and went to a neighbor’s home to call police.

Jurado’s wife told detectives she heard Jacquez break through a window of the home. Shortly afterward, the smoke forced Ethan and his grandmother outside. Jacquez reportedly shoved the grandmother to the ground and took his son, reportedly fleeing in the grandparents’ 2001 white Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Jurado told deputies he saw Jacquez leaving in his truck when he was driving back to his residence from the neighbor’s house. Jurado said he attempted to block Jacquez from leaving, causing a collision.

An Amber Alert for Ethan Jacquez was issued with the assistance of New Mexico State Police, who reportedly experienced a glitch in their system and sent the official alert through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Law enforcement was alerted at approximately 6 p.m. The Amber Alert was issued approximately one hour later.

Border officials notified detectives that a license plate reader picked up on the stolen truck just before 4 p.m. at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry.

Just after 10 p.m. Monday, sheriff’s detectives were notified that Ethan Jacquez was safely returned to the home of Sergio Jacquez’s mother in Anthony, NM. According to family members, Jacquez had returned the boy as many as three hours earlier. Ethan was subsequently returned to his mother Monday night.

Tuesday morning, sheriff’s detectives were notified that Jacquez was seen crossing the Paso del Norte bridge in El Paso on foot at approximately 6:45 p.m., reportedly with a small child.

Jacquez has been charged with arson (over $20,000), aggravated burglary, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, abuse of a child and battery. A judge set his bond at $100,000 cash.

According to fire officials, the Jurados’ uninsured mobile home was a total loss. The couple is reportedly staying with family.

Anyone with information on Jacquez’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Information from Dona Ana County