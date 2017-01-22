New Doña Ana County Representatives Land Key Committee Posts

Santa Fe, NM – On the first day of the 2017 Legislative Session, new Doña Ana County Representatives, Joanne Ferrary (D-Las Cruces), Rodolpho “Rudy” Martinez, (D-Silver City), Angelica Rubio (D-Las Cruces), and Nathan Small (D-Las Cruces) landed key committee posts, including positions on the House Appropriations and Finance Committee; House Energy, Environment, and Natural Resources; and House Health and Human Services Committee.

Committees are responsible for reviewing legislation and amendments within their purview, and members of the committee determine if the legislation will move to the House floor for a vote.

"I am excited to get to work in the 2017 60-day Legislative Session and invest in our future,” said Representative Ferrary, who will serve on the House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee and House Health and Human Services Committee. “We have an opportunity to grow our economy, invest in education, and rebuild our infrastructure. I am introducing and supporting various legislation to reform education, invest in our economy, and expand health care."

Representative Martinez, who will serve on the House Appropriations and Finance Committee and was appointed vice chair of the House State Government, Indian and Veterans Affairs Committee, outlined his top goals for his first session. “Balancing the budget, improving education, increasing access to health care, and standing up for our veterans are my top priorities this session. My constituents and the state of New Mexico deserve responsible legislation that will invest in our future.”

“As we move forward as a community, I’m looking forward to addressing the concerns I have heard from constituents in my district—improving education and creating a level playing field for everyone, no matter their background,” said Representative Rubio, who will serve on the House Labor and Economic Development Committee and the House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee. “I am already hard at work identifying the bills that are important to my district, and moving forward with my own legislation that will work to empower people in my community.”

Representative Small also set his focus on the economy stating, “Creating jobs and economic opportunity is crucial. Doña Ana County's natural resources increase our potential for value added agriculture and clean energy, which align with community priorities. We must also bridge the state budget shortfall, in part by closing tax loopholes and making a fairer system for all." Representative Small was appointed vice chair of the House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee and will serve on the House Taxation and Revenue Committee.

Committee posts for each new member are as follows:

N.M. Representative Joanne Ferrary

House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee

House Health and Human Services Committee

N.M. Representative Rodolpho Martinez

House Appropriations and Finance Committee

House State Government, Indian and Veterans Affairs Committee (Vice Chair)

N.M. Representative Angelica Rubio

House Labor and Economic Development Committee

House Energy, Environment, and Natural Resources Committee

N.M. Representative Nathan Small

House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee (Vice Chair)

House Taxation and Revenue Committee