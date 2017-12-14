New Downtown Silver City Exhibit at the Visitor Center

A new exhibit is on display at the Murray Ryan Visitor Center located at 201 N. Hudson St. The exhibit highlights some of the two hundred downtown businesses. The exhibit includes interesting personal information about the business owners and why they have their businesses.

The exhibit was conceived by Visitor Services and Tourism Coordinator Rebecca Martin in collaboration with Silver City MainStreet. “It’s my hope that residents will learn more about businesses downtown and visitors will get a preview before going downtown. I myself learned things I didn’t know about the businesses and people and it has been fun and enlightening. I look forward to sharing this with others,” states Martin. “I was super excited to have George Austin of Silver Portrait Studio who donated his time and talent to take pictures of each of the owners at their establishment. The owners were thrilled to have George come with all of his photography equipment and take a professional image for the exhibit.”

Silver City MainStreet Executive Director Charmeine Wait states, “This have been a fun and wonderful collaboration with the Visitor Center, George Austin, and the downtown businesses. We can move our community forward when we work together and I hope that residents come and check out the exhibit and shop downtown. We have wonderful people in our downtown and we need to support our local businesses to keep our community vibrant.”

The mission of Silver City MainStreet is "To encourage a vibrant, historic downtown Silver City which is recognized as the heart of our diverse community." Please visit our website, www.silvercitymainstreet.com to learn more.

Pictured are Rebecca Martin and George Austin in front of part of the exhibit.