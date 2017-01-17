New Grants from New Mexico Film Foundation

The New Mexico Film Foundation is pleased to announce two new grant programs for New Mexico students.

The New Mexico Girls Make Movies Grant offers New Mexico girls and young women (ages twelve to twenty-five) the opportunity to submit their original screenplays, shorts stories, comic books, poems, etc. for the chance to win a $1000 production budget and the support of a professional film crew to turn their story into a short film. All finalists will be invited to join the crew on the winning short film.

From screenwriting to editing, costume design to camera, girls learn every aspect of the filmmaking process to make their short film great. Professional mentors guide them every step of the way and the girls gain on-set experience and have fun!

The program was created by NMGMM Directors Jocelyn Jansons, a Santa Fe-based filmmaker and winner of the George RR Martin Grant through the New Mexico Film Foundation for her upcoming feature film WOLF, and Carrie McCarthy, the Marketing and Creative Director for Santa Fe Photographic Workshops and founder of Santa Fe Women in Photography.

Applications open on January 15, 2017 and close on March 15. For complete rules and to download the application, please visit:

www.nmfilmfoundation.org

www.nmgirlsmakemovies.org

Facebook @nmgirlsmakemovies

Tale Writers Scholastic Script Contest encourages New Mexico high school and college students to further their screenwriting abilities. Students submit a complete short film screenplay of ten pages or less with a theme of “New Mexico History.” Local professional screenwriters will judge the competition. Cash prizes will be provided by the Governor’s Mansion Foundation.

The contest is open from January 15 to March 15. . Submissions may be made at: http://www.talewriters.org/script-contests/

The top three finalists of both grant competitions will receive an invitation to the New Mexico Film Foundation Gala at the Governor’s Mansion in April 2017 where their screenplays will be performed as staged readings. The staged readings are made possible through the generous support of the New Mexico Governor’s Mansion Foundation.

###

For information, please contact:

c. Dirk Norris, Executive Director, New Mexico Film Foundation

dirk@nmfilmfoundation.org, 505-819-9010

c. Jocelyn Jansons, Director, New Mexico Girls Make Movies

Carrie McCarthy, Director, New Mexico Girls Make Movies

treeswingfilms@icloud.com, 310-699-9951

c. Jaima Chevalier, Director, New Mexico Governor’s Mansion Foundation

www.newmexicogovernorsmansion.org, jaimachevalier@gmail.com