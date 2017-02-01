New Mexico Actor Tells the Vivid Story of His Bipolar Disorder in New Book

Commentary: New Mexico is full of interesting, if not edgy, people and places.

One of those people is Las Cruces native Todd Lawson LaTourrette, an actor of stage, film and TV who’s also the published author of two books.

His new book, Consumed, is a stand-out, because it takes mental illness out of the shadows into the clear light of day in a brutally honest manner.

I’ve never seen the story of mental illness told as clearly, as poignantly, whether in here New Mexico or to a wider audience nationally. Many families are seeking stronger advocacy to help affected loved ones, and the book serves as a good example of that.

The author suffers from bipolar disorder, and Consumed tells a compelling story of submitting to, then rising above, the mood swings, and the manic highs and life-threatening lows common to the illness, including suicidal ideations and subsequent institutionalizations.

“Consumed is the very term fully describing what occurred in my past,” LaTourrette says in explaining the book’s title. “What happened was due to my inability to properly care for my bipolar disorder. My conscious decision to discontinue any medications throughout my career with mental illness, truly consumed my being through the endless ruminations of my many self-destructive years.”

Credibility Contingent on Self-Caring

In writing the memoir, LaTourrette realized his credibility is tied to his continuous treatment and medication, for if he were to stop his med’s and lose the balance he has restored to his life, the book would be meaningless. Dedication to the care for oneself is the key.

“My commitment to caring is first and foremost in my present life,” he confides. “My number-one job is to take my medications every day. Moreover, the refinement of the dosages is critical. I strike this balance by working with my psychiatrist, who is very knowledgeable, on a regular basis.”

He also emphasizes, “My goal and hope is to prevent future self-destructive behaviors and drastic mood swings.”

Today, LaTourrette is vying for and landing roles for TV productions in Albuquerque. He also did a recent book signing in Santa Fe. He is beginning to reprise his earlier career, which included acting, singing and dancing stints in New York theaters and aboard cruise ships.

The fact that he could revive his career and find a fresh start by rising above his day-to-day struggles, then capture and relate them in a crisp, prosaic way, speaks volumes about his will to seek change for the better. The book is written in a style which makes it possible to read the whole memoir in one sitting.

“The process of writing Consumed was lengthy,” LaTourrette relates. “It was seven years of writing and editing, then more writing and editing. It was incredibly trying but truly necessary. My hope now that it’s published is that it will help others.”

LaTourrette is becoming a spokesperson for a disease that is often under-recognized, wrongly categorized, or misunderstood. The book is noteworthy, because health care advocacy often centers on illnesses like cancer, heart disease or birth defects, but not so much on mental health and behavioral psychoses.

Circumventing the Unsteady Bridge

The disorder is more widespread in society than most of us realize.

As the former spouse of a person with bipolar disorder, I know from first-hand experience in attempting to advocate for treatment and recovery, it is at least as insidious as cancer, destroying marriages, families, friendships, careers, savings, and so much more.

Consumed is a book that brings mental health advocacy to a new level. In a direct, self-effacing but progressive way, it sets an example for thousands of other bipolar people, their families and friends.

Yet, as LaTourrette proves, it’s not hopeless if you have the strength and will to strike back, to escape from what he calls a world of “nothingness, circumventing the unsteady bridge between stability and instability.”

Richard Kadzis, a resident of Las Cruces, is a former NPR affiliate correspondent with extensive political and social reporting experience.