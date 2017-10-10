New Mexico Adopts Political Disclosure Rules For Dark Money

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is requiring independent groups that spend heavily to influence the outcome of elections and ballot measures to disclose their contributors under certain circumstances.

Rules from the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office went into effect Tuesday that are designed to help voters understand what individuals and special interests are paying for political advertising outside of direct campaigning by candidates.

Disclosures apply when explicit endorsements are made and when groups spend more than $2,500 on a statewide election or ballot measure, or $1,000 for non-statewide elections that include state legislative seats.

The rules change as election day draws near to include almost any mention of a candidate or ballot measure if it is within 30 days of a primary election or 60 days off a general election.