New Mexico agency imposes pecan tree quarantine in 4 cities

A 60-day quarantine is being imposed in four eastern New Mexico communities to restrict the movement of pecan trees in those communities in order to protect the pecan industry from an insect pest.

The state Department of Agriculture says its quarantine bars movement of residential pecan trees within the city limits of Clovis, Roswell, Hobbs, and Artesia without a permit issued by the department.

The department says the pecan weevil has been found in pecan trees in the four communities but not it commercial orchards.

According to the department and the Cooperative Extension Service of New Mexico State University, early detection and eradication can prevent pecan weevil becoming established elsewhere.

