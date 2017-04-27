New Mexico Attorney General Eyes Cattle Industry Investigation

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has launched an investigation into the competitive practices in the cattle industry.

Balderas said this week that he is starting the wide-ranging probe after growing concerned historic family-owned farms and ranches may face harmful practices by large-scale, corporate farming operations.

He says his office will review current federal regulatory schemes and use New Mexico law to investigate giant, out of state corporations.

Balderas unveiled his plans at an event alongside ranchers and the New Mexico Cattle Growers Association in Las Cruces and Albuquerque.

He said his office has recently become aware of various practices by "four mega meat-packing corporations that collectively process approximately 80 percent of all the beef slaughtered in the U.S."