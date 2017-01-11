New Mexico Attorney General Raids District Attorney's Office

New Mexico Attorney General agents have raided the office of a southwestern New Mexico district attorney in connection with a suspected DWI traffic stop.

The Attorney General's office on Tuesday seized documents and a state car driven by Francesca Martinez-Estevez. The search warrant at the Grants Country office is linked to the district attorney's June traffic stop.

Martinez-Estevez, the district attorney for Sixth Judicial District, had faced calls to resign after a video of the traffic stop showed her swerving across several lanes of traffic and stumbling during her conversation with officers.

Two Silver City Police Department officers who didn't conduct field sobriety tests on Martinez-Estevez were later disciplined.

Officers say she nearly ran into an officer's car and another curb as she drove off.

Martinez-Estevez and her attorney did not immediately return phone messages.

