New Mexico authorities arrest second missing inmate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico say they've arrested the second inmate who went missing from custody Friday.

Sandoval County Sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Keith Elder said Sunday afternoon that 25-year-old Paul Garcia was arrested in Los Lunas, about 45 miles south of the Sandoval County Detention Center.

Officials say Garcia and another inmate, Blake McPherson, escaped from the jail through a hole the detention center's recreation yard fence and then climbed onto the roof.

The pair then ditched their orange jumpsuits at a nearby construction site.

Garcia has been awaiting a court date in a case involving a stolen van crash that killed a girl and her mother earlier this year.

McPherson, who was found Saturday, is in custody on property crime charges.