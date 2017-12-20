KRWG
New Mexico Authorities Seek Info In Cold Case Of Missing Man

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Authorities are seeking information that might help solve the mystery of what happened to an 83-year-old man from Washington state who disappeared while in New Mexico.

Detectives with the Farmington Police Department say Lynn Goldin left his home in Vancouver, Washington, in August 2016 to search for treasure in the area of Hogback, New Mexico.

Goldin hasn't been seen since. His vehicle hasn't been found and there's been no activity on his credit card.

Goldin's son says his father loved to travel to different states and prospect for unclaimed treasures and that it wasn't his first trip to the area. Authorities say Goldin wasn't searching for any specific treasure, just that he liked to explore.

Authorities say Goldin was driving a grey 2006 Hummer H2 with a personalized Washington license plate, GOLDIN2.

