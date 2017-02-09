New Mexico bill halting immigration law enforcement advances

A new proposal that would prevent New Mexico law enforcement agencies from enforcing federal immigration laws has cleared its first hurdle.

The New Mexico House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee voted 3-2 on Thursday to move the bill that would prohibit New Mexico police departments or sheriff's offices from cooperating with federal agents in deporting immigrants suspected of living in the country illegally.

Rep. Patricia Roybal Caballero, an Albuquerque Democrat, introduced the measure and said it was needed to prevent discrimination against Mexican Americans.

But Rep. Monica Youngblood, a Republican, says the bill puts New Mexico at risk of losing federal funding and prevents officers from doing their jobs.

President Donald Trump campaigned on building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and promised to deploy a "deportation force."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.