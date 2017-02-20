New Mexico Bill Would Ban Drones Near Power Plants, Airports

A New Mexico lawmaker has proposed banning drones from flying within 500 feet of power plants, refineries and other such critical-infrastructure facilities.

Violations under the bill by Republican Sen. Greg Baca of Belen would be misdemeanors.

While noting there are federal regulations governing drone usage, Baca says it's important for the state to have regulations protecting critical facilities.

Other such critical facilities include airports, government buildings and law enforcement and military facilities.

Baca introduced the bill earlier this month.

