New Mexico budget woes threaten pay for jurors

As New Mexico continues to struggle with a budget shortfall, officials say the state is running out of funds to pay jurors.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports (http://bit.ly/2heAweO ) that officials say the state could run out of money to pay jurors by March, meaning jurors who serve after that may have to wait to be paid until after July 1, when a new budget year begins.

Administrative Office of the Courts Director Arthur Pepin recently asked the state Board of Finance for about $800,000 in emergency funding for court operations. The board denied his request, telling him to ask the Legislature for the money.

Pepin says he worries the low pay rates for jurors combined with the threat of late payment could change the makeup of juries.

Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.sfnewmexican.com

