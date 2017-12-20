New Mexico candidate paid ticket after arrest warrant issued

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An arrest warrant was issued in August against a Democratic New Mexico candidate for governor because he failed to pay a speeding ticket for two months.

Candidate Jeff Apodaca says he later paid the citation for driving above the speed limit by 11-15 mph (18-24 kph). Apodaca campaign spokesman Eric J. Martinez said Tuesday that the speeding ticket was paid after a notice came in the mail.

Martinez says Apodaca initially forgot to pay the ticket while caught up in business and campaign activities across the state. He says it was the first ticket Apodaca received in over eight years and that Apodaca is an advocate for safe and responsible driving.

"Once he received the letter in the mail about the situation, he promptly paid," Martinez said. "Jeff's situation with the speeding ticket is much like a situation Americans might find themselves in every day."

Previously, Apodaca failed to pay taxes on his property in Santa Fe County for eight consecutive years until selling the vacant lot last year.

Apodaca, a former media executive whose father served as governor in the 1970s, is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in a crowded field of candidates that includes U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham of Albuquerque, state Sen. Joseph Cervantes of Las Cruces and alcohol-prevention candidate Peter DeBenedittis of Santa Fe. U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce is the sole Republican candidate so far.

Second-term GOP Gov. Susana Martinez cannot run for re-election in 2018.