New Mexico Conservationists Blast Trump Decision On Dakota Pipeline

Commentary: Santa Fe, N.M. – In response to the executive order President Trump signed today to accelerate the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL), Conservation Voters New Mexico (CVNM) and CVNM Education Fund Executive Director Demis Foster released the following statement:

“President Trump’s actions today clearly put industry profits before people. No amount of ‘alternative facts’ can change the reality that pipelines carry dangerous risks to our clean air, safe drinking water and the families living near or along proposed routes. The communities most impacted by such proposals have already been joined by thousands who have spoken out against DAPL. The President’s decision to ignore those concerns by signing today’s Executive Order shows that he

holds no regard for public input or protecting community health and safety.

We continue to stand in solidarity with communities most directly affected by the proposed pipeline and urge our decision-makers in New Mexico to protect our families, especially those most directly impacted by contamination such as Indigenous, Latino, and rural communities.”