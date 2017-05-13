New Mexico crash kills 5; alcohol may have been factor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials say alcohol may have been a factor in a fiery head-on crash that left five people dead, including a two small children.

A large work truck traveling north on US 550 in the northern part of the state Friday night crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed head-on into an SUV, which burst into flames. The Sandoval County Sheriff's Office said two adults, a toddler and an infant in the SUV died, and one of the four people in the truck was also killed.

Lt. Keith Elder said the people in the SUV burned to death. Elder says the truck driver died and the three other passengers were taken to a hospital. Elder said "alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash."

