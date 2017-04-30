New Mexico dairy company gave big bucks for Trump inaugural

Four New Mexico donors kicked in $145,500 to the committee that paid President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

That’s a fraction of the $107 million the inaugural committee reported raising in a report filed last week.

Select Milk Producers, an Artesia-based dairy company, kicked in $100,000.

That company is likely to benefit from an executive order to promote agriculture Trump signed this week. The administration is also involved in a dispute with Canada over pricing of dairy products.

Select Milk also gave $10,000 to the New Mexico Republican Campaign Committee in January 2016.

Kevin Daniels, who hosted a fundraiser for the candidate when he held an Albuquerque rally last May, donated $25,000.

Daniels is a retired funeral home owner. He donated $20,000 to Trump Victory, a joint fundraising committee that sponsored the 2016 fundraiser and distributed proceeds to the Trump campaign and other Republican committees.

Of that, $5,400 went to the Trump campaign. Some of the Trump Victory money likely went to the Republican National Committee, which reported receiving $54,600 from Daniels in 2015 and 2016. He also donated $5,400 to GOP U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce.

Steven Jackson, an Albuquerque real estate developer is listed as donating $17,500 to the inaugural committee. He also donated $5,400 to the Trump campaign and $2,300 to the RNC last year.

And W. Peyton George, a Santa Fe attorney and former FBI agent, gave $3,000 to the inaugural. George donated $1,250 to Florida Sen. Marco Rubio’s presidential campaign and $600 to Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s effort. After they dropped out, he gave $1,000 to the Trump campaign via the May fundraiser and Trump Victory.

George also gave $20,750 to the RNC and $5,600 to the New Mexico Republican Campaign Committee during the 2015-16 election cycle.