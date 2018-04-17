New Mexico Delegation Concerned About Pie Town Post Office

PIE TOWN, N.M. (AP) — Members of New Mexico's congressional delegation are concerned about a decision by the U.S. postmaster general to temporarily suspend operations at a post office in a tiny community along the Continental Divide that is best known for its homemade pies.

U.S. Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich and Rep. Steve Pearce sent a letter to postal officials, asking that a permanent post office be kept open in Pie Town.

The service recently announced that beginning April 27 the post office would be closed due to the conditions of the building. Until centralized mailboxes and a new modular building are installed, residents would have to make a 40-mile roundtrip to the next closest post office.

The delegates say residents and tourists depend on the post office and it serves as an important stop for hikers along the Continental Divide Trail where they can receive supplies.