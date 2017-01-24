New Mexico Democratic Chair Questions Trump Decision On Dakota Pipeline

Commentary: Albuquerque, N.M. – This morning president Donald Trump signed executive actions advancing both the Keystone XL (KXL) and the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) projects. In part, the memo allegedly provides for expedited environmental reviews and approvals, which appear to move the controversial projects forward. In the press briefing, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reinforced the notion that President Trump wants to ensure that taxpayers "get the best deal," and that he works with all parties involved.

Debra Haaland, Chairwoman of the Democratic Party of New Mexico (DPNM) and the first Native American chair of a state party, released the following statement on President Trump's executive actions Tuesday afternoon:

"It is clear to me that President Trump has not worked with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe or the Cherokee Nation who fiercely oppose both the DAPL and the KXL projects, respectively. He misses the point that the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe have fought this project because of its negative impact on their drinking water and the environment.

The president's actions plainly demonstrate that Indian Tribes are not part of his vision for who should benefit from these 'deals.' President Trump cannot lay claim to 'getting the best deal' for Americans if it comes at the expense of the well-being of indigenous peoples. These pipelines are a direct threat to sacred Indian sites."

Based on his most recent filing with the Federal Elections Commission, President Trump owned stock in Energy Transfer Partners, the company building the Dakota Access Pipeline. A spokesman for the president stated that he sold his stock in the company prior to the election, but he has failed to provide any documentation to verify that as true.

The Democratic Party of New Mexico has previously opposed the Dakota Access Pipeline.