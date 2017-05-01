New Mexico Democrats Pick Santa Fe Man To Lead Party

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The new chairman of the state Democratic Party plans to heal divisions within the party stemming from last year's presidential election.

Richard Ellenberg of Santa Fe was selected to serve as state party chairman Saturday over outgoing Vice Chairman Juan Sanchez III, a 25-year-old from Belen. Members of the party's central committee made the decision in a 200-120 vote.

Ellenberg, 69, is a retired lawyer and was previously the chairman of the Santa Fe County Democratic Party.

He told members of the central committee that he would work to create a more unified party by bringing together supporters of ex-presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton.

"In Santa Fe, we ended up with Bernie people and Hillary people working together," Ellenberg said. "That's the way it should be."

Ellenberg has also said he will collaborate more with county parties around the state and deploy more resources to campaigns.

The Democratic Party's vote on Saturday came during a meeting that included speeches and harsh criticism of President Donald Trump and Republican Gov. Susana Martinez. The newly elected chairman pledged to "take advantage of this huge energy that's flowing."

The New Mexico Republican Party responded to the vote with a press release shortly after the election saying that "Democrats have once again looked toward Santa Fe liberals for their party leadership."

Ellenberg succeeds Debra Haaland, who did not seek re-election. She is considering a run for Congress to replace gubernatorial candidate and U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The central committee also elected Neomi Martinez-Parra of Lordsburg as vice chairwoman and Katharine Clark of Santa Fe as secretary. Robert Lara of Las Cruces was re-elected as treasurer.