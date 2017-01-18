New Mexico Department of Health to Host Flu Shot Clinic in Las Cruces

SANTA FE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health’s Las Cruces Public Health Office will be hosting a flu shot clinic on Monday-Thursday, January 23-26 from 10am-2pm at the Mesilla Valley Public Housing Authority, 926 S. San Pedro, Las Cruces, NM 88001. There is no charge to those attending the clinic, but everyone should bring their insurance card, including Medicaid or Medicare, with them.

Everyone six months of age and older should get a flu vaccine each flu season, especially people in the following groups because they are at high risk of having serious flu-related complications or because they live with or care for people at high risk for developing flu-related complications:

• Children 6 months through 4 years of age

• Pregnant women (any trimester)

• People age 50 and older

• People of any age with certain chronic medical conditions like asthma, diabetes, lung or heart disease, and those who are immunocompromised

• People who live in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities

• People who live with or care for those at high risk for complications from flu

• American Indians and Alaskan Natives

• People who are morbidly obese

• Healthcare and early childhood personnel

People in these groups should also consider seeing their health care provider to be evaluated for antiviral medication if they develop flu symptoms.

The seasonal flu vaccine protects against the influenza viruses which are expected to be most common during the upcoming season. Vaccination remains the best protection against influenza.

Flu vaccines are offered in many locations, including doctor's offices, hospitals and pharmacies, as well as by many employers and some schools. Public Health offices throughout the state have vaccines available for those without insurance.

For more information on the no-charge flu shot clinic, call the Las Cruces Public Health Office at (575) 528-5001.