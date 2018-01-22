New Mexico Dreamer Advocates Blast End To Shutdown Without DACA Agreement

Commentary: Albuquerque, NM - Today, the U.S. Senate voted in favor of a three week Continuing Resolution (C.R.) that did not contain a vote on the Dream Act –Congress’ best permanent solution to protect over two million young immigrants nationwide from deportation and would provide a path to citizenship.

The re-opening of the government came after Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), stroke a deal with Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell (R-KY), on continuing immigration debate on the upcoming weeks while ending the #TrumpShutdown.

Since Trump killed the DACA program, nearly 17,000 immigrant young people have lost their protection and millions who would be protected from deportation with the Dream Act have no protection at all. Every week, over 850 more lose protection— the urgency is real.

Alejandra Solano, Albuquerque resident, DACA recipient and member of the NM Dream Team, said,

“There’s no better word to use than ‘shame’. What they are doing is minimizing the problem and it feels as though we are being put to the side. We do not have until March 5 to figure out the situation for 800,000 DACA recipients nationwide. Everyday Congress continues to delay, more people are becoming vulnerable to deportation!

“Politicians in D.C. keep using us as pawns in their game but the mere fact that there's a beating heart in my chest should be enough to justify my presence here. They need to stop reducing my existence as well as that of millions of other young immigrants in this country to fit their economic benefits. Enough games and promises, it is time to pass a Dream Act now!”

Felipe Rodriguez, Albuquerque resident who could qualify for the Dream Act, Central NM organizers for the NM Dream team, said,

“Today Democrats voted to reopen the government without guaranteed protections for my community. I am an undocumented student and I am eligible for the Dream Act. I deserve the opportunity to an education and develop into my career to contribute to my community and to fully thrive.

“My family, also eligible for the Dream Act, have the human right to feel safe and to be together. Now more than ever Democrats must stand their ground and not give into the Republicans’ racist agenda that will take away my rights. We deserve representatives that believe in justice and equality for all. Immigrant youth need a Dream Act Now and we will keep fighting until we get one!”

Gabriela Hernandez, potential Dream Act beneficiary and Southwest Regional Organizer for United We Dream, said:



“Every day we wake up not knowing whether we will be able to carry out our lives or if we will lose everything we have — our jobs, our education, our families and safety. We are a sitting target for deportation agents.

“Today was the time for action, not for more promises and delays. We will continue to call on Senators Heinrich and Udall to stand strong and take concrete action to protect immigrant youth and deliver a permanent solution attached to a must-pass bill.

“Now it’s time to hold Sen. Mitch McConnell up to his promise to continue the conversation of a Dream Act in the upcoming weeks. We cannot allow him to use this moment to derail the conversation from the ever present urgency for permanent protection for young immigrants nationwide. This is our home and we need a Dream Act now.”

