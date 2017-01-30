New Mexico Education Dept. Seeks Teacher Evaluation Changes

New Mexico Education Secretary Hanna Skandera is asking lawmakers to pass legislation aimed at reducing the percentage student test scores count on teacher evaluations.

Skandera said Monday she is recommending that student achievement be dropped from 50 percent of a teacher's evaluation to 40 percent. She also would like principal observations to be counted more.

In addition, Skandera says she'd like to see an increase in the number of days exempt in teacher attendance from 3 days to 5.

Skandera says she is recommending these changes after she went on a "listening tour" around the state and gathered feedback from teachers.

Albuquerque Teachers Federation President Ellen Bernstein says teachers feel the overall evaluation system is flawed and don't think a 10 percent reduction in student test scores cut it.

