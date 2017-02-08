New Mexico Funding Freeze Endangers Las Cruces Project

Over the past five years, Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) has made great headway connecting several existing neighborhoods throughout the city to sanitary sewer. The homes in these neighborhoods were built with individual septic systems that are now aged; many are failing and risk groundwater contamination.

In high-density residential subdivisions, conventional septic tank systems are no longer considered an appropriate choice of technology due to various health risks and ground water contamination caused by nitrate concentrations that exceed the drinking water standard.

In addition, today on lots smaller than one-half acre, the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) does not allow subdivisions to be built with septic tanks as a means of wastewater treatment.

“Thanks in great part to state funding, LCU has been able to protect our ground water and make dependable wastewater services available to many Las Cruces residents who previously did not have the option to connect to sanitary sewer,” explains Utilities Director, Dr. Jorge A. Garcia, Ph.D., P.E.

Now, however, a Top Priority Project (as identified by the Septic Tank Identification and Prioritization Plan) has been jeopardized with state funding frozen. Last week (January 27th) LCU received notification from NMED of a second freeze in the funding, which effectively halts the Alameda Acres Estates project. This sewer remediation is set to go with final design plans completed and the contract ready for bidding. LCU originally asked for $844,800 to fund this project. In September 2015 the NMED/Construction Programs Bureau issued a Special Appropriations Program (SAP) grant for $170,000.

Las Cruces City Manager, Stuart C. Ed explains, "This funding is critical to our infrastructure. We've made substantial investments in time and design funding and the project is ready to let. I don't believe this project meets the state’s intent of the claw-back effort to recapture funding for projects that have made no progress. We are confident, provided the project's progress, the state will reconsider.”

LCU has a proven track record of using state funding on a timely basis with successful completion of sewer remediation projects. To fill funding gaps, the City has provided funds through the sale of Utility Revenue Bonds. Timely use of funding is a concern for the state; legislators don’t want funding earmarked for projects that are slow moving or not completed.

Completed sewer remediation projects by using state funding include:

· Salopek/Sunrise Subdivision Sewer Improvements Project Phase I,

· Lantana Sewer Improvements Phase II,

· Hacienda Acres Sewer Improvements, and

· Salopek/Sunrise Phase II (70% completion).

“As a Top Priority Project,” notes Dr. Garcia, “and with our track record of using the state funds correctly and in a timely basis, we have asked the Department of Finance & Administration (DFA) to reconsider the funding freeze for this project. Las Cruces is the third largest city in New Mexico with almost 110,000 residents. The threat of groundwater contamination is a topic that underlines the need for citizen involvement and legislative support.”

Suzanne Michaels provides this content on behalf of Las Cruces Utilities

You can reach Las Cruces Utilities at 528-3500 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Las Cruces Utilities provides GAS – WATER – WASTEWATER – SOLID WASTE services to approximately 100,000 Las Cruces area residents and businesses.