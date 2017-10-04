New Mexico Health Clinics Fret Over Federal Funding Delays

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Operators of community health centers in New Mexico are on edge after Congress missed a Sept. 30 deadline to renew crucial funding for clinics that are a mainstay of rural health care in the state.

Presbyterian Medical Services CEO Steven Hansen said Tuesday that he is nervous and also optimistic that Congress will renew expired funding to federally qualified health centers before the end of the year, when medical care could be affected. The centers also provide dental and mental health care.

Bills moving through the U.S. House and Senate also would renew expired funding for the Children's Health Insurance Program. Without those funds, New Mexico state government would need an additional $31 million a year to maintain the program for children of low-income families.