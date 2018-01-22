New Mexico House Democrats Call on Governor to Add Bill Barring Border Wall to Legislative Session

Commentary: Santa Fe, N.M. – Today, House Democrats called on Governor Martinez to add House Bill 138 to the legislative session, barring the Trump Administration from building a border wall along state-owned lands. Construction of a border wall could not only hurt southern New Mexico families; it could also be detrimental to the trade relationship New Mexico has with Mexico.

During the hearing, Representative Bill McCamley (D-Mesilla Park) said, “If we took only $1 billion out of the $18 billion proposed for the wall, we could fund six years of early childhood education programs. This is a 12th century solution to a 21st century problem.

House Majority Whip Doreen Gallegos (D-Las Cruces) added, “This wall is contrary to what New Mexico stands for and that the United States stands for.”

Currently, New Mexico’s Santa Teresa port of entry is the seventh largest manufacturing hub in the United States with over 340 manufacturing operations. A border will would hamper, if not reverse, these operations at our border. Just last year, New Mexico exported $1.5 billion of goods to Mexico, more than three times the value of its exports in 2010.

House Bill 138, introduced by Representative Bill McCamley (D-Mesilla Park), is co-sponsored by Representatives Javier Martinez (D-Albuquerque), Angelica Rubio (D-Las Cruces), Stephanie Garcia Richard (D-Los Alamos), Joanne Ferrary (D-Las Cruces), Christine Trujillo (D-Albuquerque), and Linda Trujillo (D-Santa Fe). The bill is currently in the Rules Committee and will not be heard unless Governor Martinez issues an executive message.