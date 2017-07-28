New Mexico Judge Faces Criminal Complaint For Secret Tapings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A criminal complaint has been filed against a suspended New Mexico magistrate court judge accused of secretly recording private conversations at a courthouse.

The New Mexico Attorney General's Office confirmed Friday the office filed a criminal complaint and summons against Connie Johnston in the Eleventh Judicial District Court in San Juan County.

The complaint accuses Johnston of six counts of reading or copying a telegraph or telephone communication of another and violating the Governmental Conduct Act.

The New Mexico Supreme Court suspended Johnston in 2015 from her position as an Aztec Magistrate Court judge.

In March, a district court judge found Johnston in contempt after she failed to provide recordings and transcripts of private conversations captured in the Aztec Magistrate Court building.

Johnston's attorney, Sean Olivas, did not immediately return an email from The Associated Press.