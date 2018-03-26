New Mexico Launches Facebook Probe with Bipartisan Coalition

Albuquerque, NM - Today, Attorney General Hector Balderas joined a bipartisan coalition of 37 state and territory Attorneys General in sending a letter demanding answers from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the company’s business practices and privacy protections. Here is the information provided by office of the New Mexico Attorney General:

“I’m extremely concerned about Facebook’s data policies and along with my colleagues, I expect Facebook’s quick and full cooperation regarding our inquiry,” said Attorney General Hector Balderas. “New Mexico consumers must be protected from misuse of their personal data and data breaches.”

As the Attorneys General write in their letter to CEO Zuckerberg, news reports indicate the data of at least 50 million Facebook profiles may have been misused by third-party software developers. Facebook’s policies allowed developers to access the personal data of “friends” of people who used certain applications – without the knowledge or consent of these users.

The letter to Zuckerberg raises a series of questions about the social networking site’s policies and practices, including:

· Were those terms of service clear and understandable?

· How did Facebook monitor what these developers did with all the data that they collected?

· What type of controls did Facebook have over the data given to developers?

· Did Facebook have protective safeguards in place, including audits, to ensure developers were not misusing the Facebook user’s data?

· How many users in the states of the signatory Attorneys General were impacted?

· When did Facebook learn of this breach of privacy protections?

· During this timeframe, what other third party “research” applications were also able to access the data of unsuspecting Facebook users?

The Attorneys General write in the letter: “Facebook apparently contends that this incident of harvesting tens of millions of profiles was not the result of a technical data breach; however, the reports allege that Facebook gave away the personal data of users who never authorized these developers to obtain it, and relied on terms of service and settings that were confusing and perhaps misleading to its users.”

The coalition expects Facebook’s full cooperation, an accounting of what transpired and answers to the multiple questions raised in its letter.”

To view a copy of today’s letter and the full list of signatories, please click here: https://www.attorneygeneral.gov/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/2018-03-26-Letter-to-Facebook.pdf