New Mexico lawmaker didn't disclose state contracts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Documents show a New Mexico GOP state lawmaker and congressional candidate failed to disclose her real estate company earned nearly $500,000 in state contracts.

An analysis of campaign financial disclosure records by The Associated Press found Rep. Yvette Herrell's company took in $440,000 by renting property to two state agencies since 2013.

Herrell did not disclose that income on ethics disclosure statements but listed herself as the company's owner.

The Alamogordo lawmaker says she's a partner in a company that leases property to the state but has never personally been paid by the state.

Herrell is seeking the Republican nomination for in the 2nd Congressional district, the seat held by New Mexico GOP gubernatorial candidate Steve Pearce.