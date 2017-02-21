New Mexico Lawmaker Withdraws Bill To Ban Wildlife Traps

A bill that would outlaw the trapping of wildlife on public land in New Mexico is being rewritten in response to criticism at a legislative hearing.

Democratic Sen. Pete Campos of Las Vegas withdrew the initiative Tuesday and said it was unlikely to move through the Legislature this year as he seeks out compromises between supporters and critics.

The proposal is generating intense public interest. Crowds carried props including stuffed animals and a steel trap, as lawmakers discussed whether to adopt misdemeanor and felony penalties for using traps and snares. Exceptions included scientific research and traps used to protect crops and livestock.

Campos says revisions are likely to include more specific identification of recreational areas where trapping would be prohibited. He wants to consult with state game and fish regulators.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.