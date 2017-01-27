New Mexico Legislature Approves Emergency Court Funding, But Bill Is Vetoed By Martinez

The New Mexico Legislature approved emergency funding to cover the cost of juries, court interpreters and clerk's offices for several months in response to a funding crisis in the Judiciary. But Governor Susana Martinez quickly vetoed the funding.

The House or Representatives on Friday approved $1.1 million in emergency funding designed to prevent staff furloughs at the state Supreme Court, pay for jury trials and restore full-time public access to services provided by court clerks.

The bill also would have provided funding for the current legislative session and committees that draft legislation and track state agency performance throughout the year. House Republicans voted in unison against the legislation, saying it did not sufficiently reduce funding to the Legislature amid a budget crisis.

Following Governor Martinez’s veto of SB176, Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth released the following statement:

“Governor Martinez’ reckless veto tonight will close courts and hurt New Mexico families. As a result of her action, juries will not be funded, criminal cases will be dismissed, and some criminals will walk free.

The Legislature has lots of “skin in the game.” It took significant cuts in the current budget year. It’s time for the Governor to end the partisan games and work on the serious budget crisis facing our state.”

