New Mexico Legislature Approves New Bill To Fund Courts Following Martinez Veto

New Mexico lawmakers have approved funding for the current legislative session and to the Judiciary to pay for jury trials, after an earlier version of the bill was vetoed.

The Senate and House on Monday approved amendments that reduce funding for the current legislative session by $300,000 from a bill vetoed by Gov. Susana Martinez last week. The Administrative Office of the Courts would receive an $800,000 infusion to ensure continued funding of jury trials and court interpreters for months to come. The governor's support was uncertain.

The ordinarily routine "feed" bill became a lightning rod for debate as Martinez accused the Democratic majority in the House and Senate of protecting their own budget, though year-round funding to the Legislative branch was cut by 3 percent in October.

