New Mexico May Require Diaper Tables In Men's Rooms

Fathers in New Mexico may soon get a helping hand when it comes to diaper changing.

The state Legislature takes up consideration Thursday of a bill to require baby changing tables for all newly constructed restrooms in public places, whether for males or females.

The regulations would apply to hotel lobbies, restaurants, bars, movie theaters, concert halls, grocery stores, museums, gas stations, doctor's offices and more.

State officials estimate equipment and installation can range from $750 to over $3,000. Failure to comply could result in a fine of up to $250.

Last year, President Obama signed legislation requiring baby changing stations in both men's and women's restrooms in federal buildings that are open to the public. The New Mexico bill is sponsored by Democratic Rep. Andres Romero of Albuquerque.

