New Mexico museums' revenue increases, attendance declines

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Revenue is up at New Mexico's state-run museums, despite the fact that fewer people are visiting them.

The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2uNc6of ) both results can be attributed in part to an increase in the price of admission implemented more than a year ago. As part of the admission changes, the museum system now offers state residents one free Sunday a month, rather than free admission every Sunday.

Department of Cultural Affairs statistics show 835,135 people visited the state's eight museums in fiscal year 2017, down from 2016's count of 898,381 visitors.

Despite the overall decline in attendance, Cultural Affairs Deputy Secretary Michael S. Delello says visits to the National Hispanic Cultural Center are up nearly 20 percent and visits to the New Mexico Museum of Space History have increased significantly as well.