New Mexico Outlines Plans For Limits On Federal Campaign Cash

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico election regulators are providing guidance for future political candidates who seek to transfer money from a federal campaign account to run for state office.

New Mexico Secretary of State's Office spokesman Joey Keefe said Monday that the guidance responds to a judge's request in a dispute about Republican Congressman Steve Pearce's access to a years-old stockpile of campaign cash as he runs for governor.

Detailed conclusions of law were submitted to the judge on Friday by attorneys for Pearce and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver. They aim to prevent federal-to-state transfers from becoming a loophole around New Mexico campaign finance law.

A federal district court judge is considering a proposed settlement that allows Pearce to use nearly $1 million in campaign cash he stockpiled while in Congress.

