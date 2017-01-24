New Mexico Pecan Farmers See Record High Prices For Crop

New Mexico pecan farmers and backyard growers are receiving record-high prices for the crop.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports a new federal report for farmers in New Mexico, Arizona, and West Texas shows the price paid for a common variety of pecans is ranging between $2.88 to $3.05 per in-shell pound.

A previous record high for New Mexico pecan prices happened in 2010 when growers received about $2.83 per pound on average for the season.

John White, executive director for the Las Cruces-based Western Pecan Growers Association, says several factors are contributing to the record prices. He says the Southeast, for example, has had some problems with insects, disease, and storms.

Information from: Las Cruces Sun-News.

