KRWG
Related Program: 
KRWG News

New Mexico Prosecutors File Charges In Truancy Cases

By KRWG News And Partners 20 minutes ago

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors in eastern New Mexico have filed charges against two mothers whose children have been repeatedly absent from school.

Ninth Judicial District Attorney Andrea Reeb announced the charges Tuesday, saying that violating the state's compulsory school attendance statute amounts to a petty misdemeanor.

Under the law, a student with more than 10 unexcused absences in a school year is considered a "habitual truant."

In one case, a woman's 15-year-old son compiled 21 unexcused absences as of September.

The matter was referred to the Juvenile Probation Department four times. The case ended up before prosecutors after the mother failed to meet with school officials or the probation office.

In the other case, a 6-year-old student logged 15 unexcused absences as of early October. There also were 11 days in which the child was tardy.

Related Content

KRWG News

By KRWG

Las Cruces – Here's the latest news from KRWG. Listen to KRWG newscasts every weekday during Morning Edition from 5am to 9am and during All Things Considered from 4pm to 6pm.