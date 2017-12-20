New Mexico Prosecutors File Charges In Truancy Cases

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors in eastern New Mexico have filed charges against two mothers whose children have been repeatedly absent from school.

Ninth Judicial District Attorney Andrea Reeb announced the charges Tuesday, saying that violating the state's compulsory school attendance statute amounts to a petty misdemeanor.

Under the law, a student with more than 10 unexcused absences in a school year is considered a "habitual truant."

In one case, a woman's 15-year-old son compiled 21 unexcused absences as of September.

The matter was referred to the Juvenile Probation Department four times. The case ended up before prosecutors after the mother failed to meet with school officials or the probation office.

In the other case, a 6-year-old student logged 15 unexcused absences as of early October. There also were 11 days in which the child was tardy.