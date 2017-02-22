New Mexico Senate Panel To Hear Election Primaries Bill

A New Mexico Senate committee is scheduled to debate a measure that would make it easier for independents to vote in primary elections.

The Senate Rules Committee is slated Wednesday to hear a bill sponsored by Sen. John Sapien that would let voters not affiliated with any political party vote in primary elections by choosing to affiliate by requesting a ballot.

Voters currently have to designate a party affiliation on the voter's certificate of registration.

Under the Bernalillo Democrat's proposal, voter's certificate of registration won't change the voter's party affiliation, but voters can still participate in a party's primary elections.

The measure comes after the New Mexico Supreme Court dismissed an attempt to open major party primary elections to independent voters but left the door open to legislative reforms.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.