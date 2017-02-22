New Mexico Senate Passes Bill To Require One NMSU Regent With An Agriculture Degree Or Experience

The New Mexico State Senate voted 30 -10 to require that one of the five New Mexico State University (NMSU) regents have a degree or at least experience in agriculture.

The bill requires that one of the five regents have a bachelor, master or doctorate of science degree in the field of agriculture, agriculture systems management, animal science or a comparable discipline or at least four years of ag experience. It is sponsored by Senator Cliff Pirtle (R-Roswell) and Senator Pat Woods (R-Broadview.)

“Ag industry is a huge industry in our state, it has a direct impact of five billion dollars and an indirect impact of ten billion. Ag needs a voice at New Mexico State University,” Senator Pirtle said. “Agriculture is a critical field of study for our state and for our nation. NMSU regents need a hands on knowledge of this field of study to help education students this industry that is growing in New Mexico.”

“We want to ensure that agriculture is understood and appreciated by at least one of the five regents at New Mexico State University. NMSU has its long history in agriculture when it was first known as the New Mexico College of Agriculture and Mechanics Arts after the Territorial Legislature established it in 1889. We want to make sure ag is alive and well at NMSU and that the ag industry continues to grow in our state,” Senator Woods said.