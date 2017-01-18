New Mexico Senate Passes FY17 Solvency Package

Commentary: Santa Fe, NM – Today, on the second day of the New Mexico Legislative Session, the New Mexico State Senate passed a package of four bipartisan solvency measures that put forth responsible solutions to balancing our state’s Fiscal Year 2017 budget. The measures which would provide a combined 262-million-dollar savings to the current year’s budget passed nearly unanimously.

“The Senate got to work immediately this session and on day two overwhelmingly passed balanced solutions to address our state’s immediate budget crisis,” said Senate Majority Leader Wirth. “The Senate minimized the cuts that were proposed to public schools and preserved over 20 million dollars for economic development projects.”

Earlier this afternoon, all four pieces of the package passed the Senate Finance Committee with unanimous bipartisan support.

“I would like to thank the bipartisan efforts of the Senate to work together to solve this crisis,” said Senate Finance Chairman John Arthur Smith. “Senators recognized the call for tough decisions to be made and answered them with responsible solutions.”

Senate Finance Committee Member Senator George Muñoz echoed Chairman Smith’s sentiments.

“This solvency package sends a message that we are not willing to tolerate the current practice of writing bad checks and makes it clear to bond companies that we are committed to protecting our bond rating,” said Senator Muñoz.