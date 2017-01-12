New Mexico To Spend Up To $2 Million To Attract Plastics Manufacturer

Belen, NM - Today, Governor Susana Martinez welcomed international manufacturer Keter Plastics to Belen with up to 175 new jobs. The company will invest $36 million to renovate and expand an existing facility. New Mexico beat out California, Arizona, and Nevada for the expansion. The new positions will include manufacturing and production, technicians, engineers, managers, and others.

The New Mexico Economic Development Department will invest up to $2 million in Local Economic Development Act funds in the expansion. LEDA is New Mexico's closing fund, a tool that recruits new businesses to the state while helping those that are already here grow and thrive. Governor Martinez fought to grow the closing fund to $56 million, up from nearly zeroed out when she took office.

"This is great news for Belen and yet another positive result from fighting to grow and diversify our economy," Governor Martinez said. "On the heels of projects like Keter, Facebook, and others, we need to keep fighting for the bold reforms and critical tools that help us create more jobs - like our tax cuts and our closing fund."

Keter Plastics belongs to the Keter Group, which operates 18 factories and two distribution centers in nine countries. The company sells its products in more than 100 countries worldwide.

"We're proud to welcome another large-scale investment to Valencia County to create jobs here," said Economic Development Secretary Matt Geisel. "Manufacturing jobs like these show what happens when we work together to make New Mexico more business friendly."

Through this new investment, Keter is purchasing, renovating, and expanding the old Solo Cup facility in Belen - and acquiring an additional 14 acres to add at least 60,000 square feet to the current 25-acre, 165,000 square-foot building.

"We are proud to be making a long-term investment in New Mexico by placing our newest manufacturing facility in Belen," said Tony Jonas COO of Keter Plastics. "New Mexico's business-friendly climate made the decision to come to New Mexico an easy one."

"We welcome Keter to Belen, and we thank them for their investment in our community, the jobs they will create and their commitment to be an engaging partner in our local economy," said Belen Mayor Jerah Cordova. "Keter found an ideal location using Belen's best rail infrastructure, nestling themselves among Belen's other national and international manufacturers. This project proves yet again that Belen is a leader in New Mexico manufacturing."

Through the expanded facility, and with use of Belen's existing rail spur, Keter will take in an estimated 60 to 100 tons of raw materials each day to produce 10 to 15 truckloads of patio furniture, outdoor sheds, and other products daily for shipment to national retail stores like Home Depot and others.

"Keter's decision is great news for small businesses and the residents of Belen and Valencia County, as the company's new jobs, payroll and purchases will give a much needed boost to the area," said Gary Gordon, Chair of Albuquerque Economic Development, Inc. "The company's selection of New Mexico over other Western states is the latest example that the legislative improvements made to tax policy and incentives, over the past few years, are working."