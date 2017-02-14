New Mexico State Auditor Tim Keller Releases Latest List of “At Risk” Agencies

SANTA FE, NM – State Auditor Tim Keller released the annual list of New Mexico’s state and local governments that are considered “At Risk” based on the latest audit cycle. Government agencies are placed on the list if they fail to submit their annual audits or if they receive audit opinions that indicate significant problems with their financial statements. If public funds are not audited, the risks of fraud and abuse increase.

“The ‘At Risk List’ helps policymakers and the public easily identify which entities are behind schedule or reporting financial information that often isn’t cutting it,” stated State Auditor Tim Keller. “Audits are the most standardized and useful tool we have to keep an eye on our public funds. Fortunately, over the last few years, we’ve seen a strong reduction in the number of ‘at risk’ governments in most categories.”

The FY16 “At Risk List” entities that have not submitted their audits by the deadline include:

State Agencies: the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission and the Higher Education Department.

Counties: Mora, Cibola, Sandoval and Torrance Counties.

School Districts: Cobre, Deming, Espanola and Gallup-McKinley County Districts.

Higher Education: Northern New Mexico College.

Municipalities: Villages of Capitan, Cimarron, Floyd, Folsom, Magdalena, Maxwell; Towns of Cochiti, Hagerman, Springer; and the City of Truth of Consequences.

The FY16 “At Risk List” identifies one entity with an audit opinion that indicates significant problems with its financial statements, the Town of Estancia. Additional agencies may be added to this list throughout the year as late audits are submitted.

The Office of the State Auditor compiles the list each January and updates it on a weekly basis, removing entities when they achieve compliance. Check to see if entities of interest are on the “At Risk List” here: http://osanm.org/government_score_card.

The Office of the State Auditor helps government work better by providing transparency and accountability for government spending; informing policy choices; and tackling fraud, waste and abuse. OSA is an independently elected executive agency responsible for examining the use of public dollars in New Mexico.