New Mexico State eyes 'fiesta' for 1st bowl win since 1960

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The city of Las Cruces and New Mexico State University are slated to celebrate the Aggies' first bowl win since President Dwight Eisenhower was in office.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports a celebration is scheduled for Jan. 20 at the Plaza de Las Cruces after New Mexico State's Arizona Bowl win last month.

City officials say the plaza festivities will include members of the team, coaching staff, marching band, and other New Mexico State dignitaries.

After years of struggling, the 26-20 overtime victory over Utah State was the Aggies' first bowl appearance in 57 years.

Las Cruces City Manager Stuart Ed said the team's win was "a great victory for New Mexico State, for the football team and for our community."