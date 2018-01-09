KRWG

New Mexico State Lawmaker Seeks To Block Border Wall

By KRWG News And Partners 12 hours ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico state lawmaker is seeking legislation to obstruct plans for a new border wall by the Trump administration.

Credit http://www.nmlegis.gov

Democratic Rep. Bill McCamley of Mesilla Park in southern New Mexico said Tuesday that he will introduce legislation that prohibits the use of state land in the construction of a new wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

President Donald Trump's administration has proposed spending $18 billion over 10 years to significantly extend the border wall with Mexico. The New Mexico State Land Office oversees a patchwork of land holdings along the state's southern border with Mexico.

Republican New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has discretion over whether McCamley's proposal can be heard during a 30-day legislative session that begins Jan. 16, and it was unclear if she would allow it.