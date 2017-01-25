New Mexico State Police: Arizona Man Has Died In A Crash

New Mexico State Police say an Arizona man is dead after a crash in Lea County.

They say 37-year-old Jorge Luis Romo was pronounced dead at the scene of Tuesday's accident on U.S. 62/180.

Police say a commercial motor vehicle driven by a Hobbs man allegedly failed to yield to Romo's car as it was making a turn onto an access road.

The other driver wasn't injured and police say the fatal crash remains under investigation.

