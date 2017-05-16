New Mexico State Police Release Name Of Man Killed By Train

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police have released the name of a pedestrian who was killed last week after he ran onto the tracks and was hit by a Rail Runner Express commuter train in Santa Fe.

They say 21-year-old James Chavarria of Santa Fe was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday.

Police say the incident occurred on the tracks nearest Interstate 25 in Santa Fe County.

Witnesses told police that Chavarria got out of his vehicle that was parked on the shoulder of the interstate and crossed the roadway.

Police say Chavarria ran onto the tracks as the train was passing him and sustained fatal injuries.